Anderson County rescue team standing by to respond to possible flooding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson Technical Rescue Team is standing by to help with any potential flooding that comes with rain from Tropical Storm Sally.

With four to six inches of rain possible in the Upstate, crews in Anderson County are preparing for the worst. They have several boats loaded with fuel and water ready to go, and around two dozen crew members standing by at all hours.

“Anytime we have forecasts like that, we do prepare for swift water rescues calls, possible drownings…maybe body recovery, something like that,” said Capt. Bruce Reeves with the Anderson City Fire Department.

Reeves said even a few inches of rain can overwhelm creeks, clog storm drains, and wash away cars.

Lowlying areas are especially at risk. Spots along the Saluda River, such as Powdersville, West Pelzer, and the Friendship community near Honea Path could be hit with flooding as the river swells.

The Anderson Technical Rescue Team is on alert.



“Our equipment is ready,” said the team’s coordinator, Ryan Herring. “Our team is ready.”

Several boats are standing by.

“We have a truck that’s devoted just for water rescues, and we do have the three inflatable rafts that we can send out, quick deployment,” said Reeves.

The Sheriff’s Office has larger boats to respond at Lake Hartwell and Broadway Lake.

Herring said they’re expecting the rain to cause problems.

“I’m pretty sure that we’re going to have a couple roads washed out and some residents calling concerned that water is backing up towards their houses,” he said.

They are also warning against driving through standing water.

“If the water is across the road, like I said, it just takes a few inches of water to start moving a car,” said Reeves. “If you can’t see the road, don’t try to cross it. It dosen’t take a lot to be able to move a car.”