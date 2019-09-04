Anderson county road fee

Anderson County, SC (WSPA) After weeks of town hall meetings and public hearings Tonight the conversation continues with the Anderson County Council. heard the official proposal for a $25 annual road ordinance.



The fee would cover every licensed motor vehicle owned by residents in the county. With only a few exemptions.



This is yet another option to raise money for much needed repairs in the county and from what we heard at tonight’s meeting, public support is not there.



Anderson county council got an earful from voters on Tuesday night. Nearly a dozen people came out to weigh in on the proposed $25 road fee paid annually for every licensed motor vehicle owned by residents in the county.

“I’m concerned about another tax increase I know you wish to couch this as a fee but we know there’s really no difference in fees and taxes.” Dan Orvell says.

After weeks of council members holding town hall meetings tonight is the first of three readings in front of council.

“What the road fee would allow the county to do is have a budget set, it will allow us to address issues before they grow exponentially and cost the taxpayers even more money.”says Brett Sanders serves Anderson County Council member for District 4.



But taxpayers tonight say they’re concerned about what’s happening with money already collected and the quality of the work.

” we don’t do do diligence on the roads. It’s not enough to slap some asphalt and say we have fix the road. South Carolina is as stingy as they can be.” says one voter.

Council is also considering a sunset rule. Which means they would have to vote to renew the fee every two to four years.

“once it gets going to be forever it will be forever they’ll never take it off it will always be there.” said, Richard Pendino.

Exemptions are also being considered, for those 64 years of age and older and anyone with a handicapped placard would not have to pay the fee.Even with those incentives the public isn’t all in.

“ we’re going to work with the council we’re going to attend a few more meetings and then hopefully we can get the answers that we’re looking for” says Marion Tarrant.

Right now counsel is considering putting a cap on how much a particular licensed driver would have to pay on a number of vehicles.

The county administrator says if the fee is approved it would generate about $4.5 million dollars annually.

There are two more readings before council before council has a final vote

