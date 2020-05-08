Anderson Co. Senior Citizens celebrate Mother’s Day with parade

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – This weekend is all about moms and several organizations in the Upstate joined forces with Anderson County Senior Citizens to host a creative, safe and fun event to celebrate senior mothers.

This morning Anderson County Senior Citizens Program held their very first drive-thru Mobile Mother’s Day, which comes after weeks of social distancing and the very active seniors were ready to get out of the house.

Before they joined the line, they were greeted with signs wishing them a Happy Mother’s Day.

This event was something Kelly Jo Barnwell, program coordinator and organizer, said caused several seniors to get emotional.

“There have been many tears shed just because we haven’t seen each other in two months,” Barnwell said.

Several senior-centered organizations such as Beyond Care and local hospices in the area set up stations at the Jo Brown Senior Activity Center, where they handed out flowers, cookies and other sweet treats to make these mothers feel appreciated.

“They have been grounded and their activities aren’t happening. For us to be able to pull an activity together that is safe and that they could have a destination celebration. It just brings out every emotion under the sun that is positive, happy and joyful,” Barnwell said.

An estimated total of 120 cars filled with many senior-aged mothers and grandmothers drove through the line to feel the love from each station.

For more information about Anderson County Senior Citizens Program, visit their website.