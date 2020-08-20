Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to hold memorial service for K-9 Roscoe

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a memorial service for a K-9 deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

K-9 Roscoe died last week following a foot chase that led to deputy-involved shooting.

The K-9 was shot by friendly fire during the incident.

K-9 Roscoe (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

The memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Anderson County Civic Center in the William A Floyd Amphitheater, located at 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Anderson.

The sheriff’s office said there will not be any seating available other than the amphitheater grass sitting area. People are encouraged to bring their own chairs, wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

A memorial area will be set up for any cards or flowers.