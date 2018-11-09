News

Anderson elementary school students honor veterans in ceremony

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 06:11 PM EST

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) - As we head into the weekend, many cities and agencies across the Upstate are holding celebrations to honor our veterans.

At Concord Elementary on Friday, they held their first ever Veterans Day program. Students sang to a room full of veterans to show their appreciation for those who served our country.
 
Nearly 50 veterans from across Anderson County showed up for their grandchildren, children and just to bring attention to how important these programs are to their history.
 
"I think we need to teach our children the history of our country and have an appreciation of our country and what we have to do to get there," said Jerry Jackson who is an Anderson County veteran.

 

The school officials feel that the program was a success and hope to do it again next year.

 
