Anderson firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, city officials say

by: WSPA Staff

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – City officials announced Sunday that an Anderson firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release from the City of Anderson, the firefighter started feeling ill last week and was immediately tested and placed under quarantine. Officials said the firefighter had no exposure to the public while on duty and three other firefighters have self-quarantined after working in close proximity with the person who tested positive.

“Protected health information does not allow us to provide any further information,” Donna Kazia, City of Anderson Director of Human Resources said.

