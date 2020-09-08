Some Anderson high school students return to class today

Iva, S.C. (WSPA) Anderson County School District 3 returns to in-person learning September 8, for grades 9-12.

District Coordinator of marketing and communications Dylan McCullough said students at Crescent High School will return to school in cohorts of around 300 to limit the number of students in the school at one time.

The schedule will allow students to attend in-person learning every other day. They will rotate on this schedule and McCullough said the district will monitor guidelines administered by the CDC and other health organizations.

The district said students will be asked to social distance and wear masks when moving about the school. They will be able to take masks off in the classroom when they are able to stay 6 feet apart.

McCullough also said teachers have options to be able to take students outside for class. There are hot spots set up in places like the agricultural arena and bleachers for this reason.