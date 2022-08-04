Anderson, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Interfaith Ministries is holding a tailgate fundraiser August 18th to repair homes of seniors and those in need.

The party for a purpose will also help them, supply food for the hungry in Anderson County.

The tailgate will happen at Anderson County Sports and Entertainment complex, the Civic Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

All funds will help support this effort to fix homes in need of repair and safety features.

AIM collects food donations every day between 8 a.m and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m to 12 p.m. on Fridays as well as serving pickup every morning at 9 a.m.

aimcharity.org