ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The city of Anderson is asking the public for their thoughts and assistance in planning the future of the city.
Anderson has a 20-year comprehensive plan that has been taken over by a design firm that will focus on multiple projects.
The elements inside the development plan are set to include:
- Housing and Neighborhoods
- Economic Development
- Transportation and Mobility
- Infrastructure
- Natural Resources
- Cultural Resources
The city is reaching out for help from property owners, residents, and stakeholders throughout the community.
The city of Anderson will host a community visioning workshop on Nov. 15 at the Anderson Art Center from 6-8 p.m.
A business visioning workshop will also be held at the economic development office on Nov. 16 from 8-9:30 a.m.