ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The city of Anderson is asking the public for their thoughts and assistance in planning the future of the city.

Anderson has a 20-year comprehensive plan that has been taken over by a design firm that will focus on multiple projects.

The elements inside the development plan are set to include:

Housing and Neighborhoods

Economic Development

Transportation and Mobility

Infrastructure

Natural Resources

Cultural Resources

The city is reaching out for help from property owners, residents, and stakeholders throughout the community.

The city of Anderson will host a community visioning workshop on Nov. 15 at the Anderson Art Center from 6-8 p.m.

A business visioning workshop will also be held at the economic development office on Nov. 16 from 8-9:30 a.m.