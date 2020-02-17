Anderson looking to serve those in need, with your help

Anderson, S.C. (WSPA TV)

The Lot Project (Least of These) is expanding their hours this weekend to provide an opportunity for community members to give back to those in need.

Program Director Cody Wright said The Lot Project collects donations every Monday and Wednesday including every day work clothes like work boots, jeans and colored shirts.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays Wright said the nonprofit gives out a free meal and clothing to anyone who needs it, in Anderson.

This Saturday 2/22 they will open their doors from nine to noon to collect donations.

The Artisan Garden is another opportunity to serve as the nonprofit is looking for 10 or so volunteers to plant and harvest fruits and vegetables in their community garden, consistently.

They are also very much in need of hygiene items in travel size like toothpaste, soap and the like.

Mill Hill Makers, another volunteer opportunity where leaders will offer tools, expert craftsmen, and classes in artisan trade. Mill Hill Makers will be open to the public through membership access.

New volunteers can attend a volunteer orientation happening on Wednesday evenings from 5:15 to 6:15.

For more information visit the Lot project on Facebook or the lotproject.com