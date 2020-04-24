Anderson Mall re-opens today with reduced hours

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Mall, which has more than 50 retailers and vendors, is re-opening Friday morning at 11am.

It will have reduced hours from 11 AM to 7 PM Monday through Saturday and noon to 6-pm Sundays.

The mall has updated its code of conduct to reduce the spread of COVID-19, asking customers to do the following:

-Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet from other people.

-Cover your mouth and nose if possible

-Do not gather in groups.

-Adhere to each individual tenant’s covid-19 policies… along with all federal, state and local regulations

-Do not to move tables or chairs in the food court or other common areas.

The following stores are expected to reopen Friday:

Hibbett Sports

Trends

Chic 5

White Willow Boutique

Chik-Fil-A

Books-A-Million

Philly Cheese Steak

Kiss my Glass

Casa Star

The Pretzel Twister

Anderson Express

Gifts Etc.

Kirk’s Collectibles

Exceptional Confections

The Game Cache

Mexican Deli

Anderson Mall will be honoring first responders and healthcare workers with a free lunch to-go to thank them for their heroic actions between 11:30 and 2:30 PM at the food court.

There will also be a live artist painting a memorial in their honor, plus an interactive display where people can write positive messages on Post-It notes near the food court.

Through a partnership with the United Way of Anderson County, Anderson Mall is serving as a drop-off location for food and hygiene products. Guests may drop off nonperishable food and hygiene items near the front entrance, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. All donations will be distributed equally to 10 local agencies who provide frontline assistance in the Anderson area.

Anderson Mall is holding regular blood drives at the property. The blood drives will be located at the Blood Connection near the Main Entrance on weekdays from 1:30 to 5 p.m. and on weekends from noon to 5 p.m.

While the Center will be reopened on April 24, planned reopening dates for individual tenants may vary. Guests are encouraged to call ahead and to follow along on Instagram (@ShopAnderson), as well as on Facebook (@AndersonMallSC) for the most up-to-date information about Anderson Mall and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.