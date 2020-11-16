Anderson man arrested in Oconee Co. on fugitive from justice charge out of Ga.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man over the weekend, charging him with being a fugitive from justice.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Justin Cole Turner, 29, of Anderson, is accused of being a fugitive from justice after he reportedly left the state of Georgia to avoid prosecution on a charges of family battery and two counts of second-degree battery and cruelty to children.

Turner was arrested over the weekend and was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center early Saturday morning.

According to the release, Turner was transferred to officials from Rabun County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

