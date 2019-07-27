Anderson Co. man arrested on Child Pornography charges

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County man has been arrested on Child Pornography charges.

William Justin Vaughn, 29, of Anderson was arrested on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Vaughn, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Vaughn distributed and possessed files of child pornography, investigators said.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the investigation.

Vaughn was arrested on July 24 and is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.