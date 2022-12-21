ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson man was arrested Thursday for charges connected to child sex crimes.

42-year-old Kenny A. Swaney was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor according to the SC Attorney General.

Investigators stated that Swaney distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

The attorney general said the felony offense committed by Swaney is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Swaney was previously convicted on related charges in 2017.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.