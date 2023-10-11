ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson man was arrested last week on charges he attempted to solicit sex from a minor.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, Shawn Michaels Sills, 41, of Anderson was arrested on October 5 and charged with one county of criminal solicitation of a minor and and one county o f attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.

Investigators said Sills solicited a person he believed to be underage for sex and sent sexually explicit images to that person.