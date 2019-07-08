Anderson man bikes across SC for homeless students

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Nearly 20 years out of Westside High School and two men spent the last week giving back to their alma mater.

Together Jake Hollingsworth and Adam Shaw biked 453 miles from the Blue Ridge to the Atlantic. The goal was to raise awareness for the over 350 kids that are homeless in Anderson District Five.

They also raised over $15,000 to be donated to the district for those students.

“Maybe a student needs eyeglasses, maybe need medical attention or need to stay at a hotel while their parents go to a job interview. There’s a lot of options for that money and great to see your homegrown students give back,” said Kyle Newton who is the Assistant Superintendent for Anderson District Five.

They hope to make this an annual event.

The Go Fund Me will be open through Friday so you can still donate to their cause.