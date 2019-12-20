Anderson man dies in crash after medical incident on Old Pearman Dairy Rd.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a crash in Anderson County that happened on Thursday.

The single- vehicle crash happened on Old Pearman Dairy Rd. in Anderson.  

According to the coroner, the driver was discovered in cardiac arrest after his vehicle struck a tree at about 3:12 p.m.

The victim was transported to AnMed Health Medical Center-Emergency Department, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:14p.m., the coroner said.

The coroner identified that person as Sammy Richards, 58, of Anderson.

The Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the incident.

