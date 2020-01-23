Anderson man encourages people to start crime watch groups

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC — People in Anderson County are working on protecting themselves and their community after two people were killed there just this week.

7 News spoke with a man to see how he is making his own initiative, and hopes others will follow his lead.

“We hear several shots at the mill and sometimes you can’t even tell where they are from,” said Scott Mono, an Anderson County resident.

Mono lives on M Street, just yards away from where a body was found in a retention pond with multiple gunshot wounds.

“My wife is actually wanting to move. She said it was a little close. She’s not wanting to stay,” said Mono.

Mono a father of six, said scenes like the one he saw on Monday, resulted in him starting a neighborhood watch group with his friend four years ago.

“With people scared it’s hard to get them to say anything,” said Mono.

But he said fear has stopped people from wanting to participate.

“It’s hard to even get them to look out their windows and doors when they hear something,” said Mono.

Mono said his street and others nearby, have had their share of drug dealers, break-ins and addicts. That’s why he made sure neighborhood watch signs were up at every home on his road.

“You see the news or you hear the stories about people’s houses being shot or peoples kid’s being hurt and it can always be yours,” said Mono.

That’s why he’s encouraging people to start their own groups and put up cameras to catch criminals in all communities.

“They are violent people. And one person can’t do it. If everybody is scared and not doing anything about it, then they just get ran over,” said Mono.

And also protect and save lives.

“If you don’t stand up and stop it or at least push it further and further out, there’s always that risk that your children or your wife could be hurt,” Mono added.

Mono is also thinking about going to county and city meetings to address some of the issues going on in his community. He is hoping that something can be done about the county-wide crime.