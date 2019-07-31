Anderson PD hope cell phone records will help in Ja’Naiya Scott murder case

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The murder of 11 year old Ja’Niaya Scott in Anderson rocked the community last month, now the police chief said they are waiting on search warrants and records to find more suspects.

Police tell 7News Scott was hit during a drive by shooting at her home in Anderson in June. Nearly two weeks later, police arrested 17 year old Stephen Braden Powell for Scott’s murder. He is also charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Police Chief Jim Stewart said Powell did not act alone and that cell phones and social media played a role in this crime. He said they are still waiting to get those records from the company.

“You know you see on TV a lot information is turned over real quick on television shows, but in real life it’s four to six weeks and that’s us pleading with the television companies to get these back and expedited as quickly as we can,” Stewart said.

There is still a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. You are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888- CRIME-SC with those tips.