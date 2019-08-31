Anderson Police look to ID suspect in jewelry store burglary

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect.

They say the person is wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred on Aug. 30 at Scores Jewelers on Civic Center Blvd.

Police say the suspect appears to be a white male with facial hair, short hair, and a chest tattoo.

Information concerning the identity of the suspect should contact Sgt. Chris Aman at the City of Anderson Police Department at 864-276-5279 or email caman@cityofandersonsc.com.

You are asked to reference APD case #19-44569.