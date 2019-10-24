Anderson Police officer, driver injured during crash on US 76 in Anderson, troopers say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An City of Anderson Police officer and another driver were injured and taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a crash on US 76.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a City of Anderson Police vehicle was parked in the median of US 76 at about 12:18 p.m. when a driver traveling north crossed the center line and crashed into the patrol vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, troopers said.

Troopers did not have information about charges at this time.

