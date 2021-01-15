Anderson preparing for first mass vaccination

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Anderson is gearing up for a big day Saturday, they’ve been getting the Anderson Civic Center ready all week to vaccinate folks in Phase 1a and 70 years or older.

A day so many have been waiting for.

500 people registered for the mass vaccination event on Saturday, filling up the available time slots in just 2 hours.

All week, Anderson County and AnMed have joined together, to get ready.

Deputy director for emergency management in Anderson County, Josh Hawkins, says this is critial, considering so many vaccination locations are overwhelmed.

He said, “The hospitals are already overburdened and are running out of space anyways with patients with covid-19, so we’re trying to move this away from the hospitals.”

At the Civic Center, they’ll have socially distanced lines that lead into a registration area, from there folks will go to a pod where they will get their shot.

Then to make sure they don’t have a reaction, they’ll get a timer for 15 minutes to sit down in a waiting area.

Additionally, Eletrolux appliances donated refrigerators so the vaccine will be ready to be used all day.

Hawkins says one of the biggest hurdles they’ve had to jump over was scheduling.

“A lot of people think that we can just make a line inside here and just open it first come first serve get the vaccine, but the reason we can’t do that is that we’re very concerned about people contracting the virus,” Hawkins said.

However, he says he’s confident it will run smoothly.

“It’s been wonderful to see everyone come together and create something like this so we can create a faster vaccine process,” Hawkins said.

The vaccination will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They do want to make it clear that walk-in appointments will not be available Saturday but they do hope to have another mass vaccination as soon as they have more vaccines available.

If you have any questions about the vaccine, call 1-855-472-3432 or visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.