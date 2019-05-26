Anderson restaurant parking lot floods after driver crashes into fire hydrant

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews are responding to Golden Corral on Clemson Blvd. in Anderson after a driver crashed into a fire hydrant on Sunday.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) - Crews are responding to the Golden Corral on Clemson Blvd. after a driver crashed into a fire hydrant on Sunday.

Anderson Police and Anderson Fire officials are on the scene where the parking lot is flooding due to the crash involving a hydrant.

Crews are working to turn off the water.

Expect possible traffic delays in the area. We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.