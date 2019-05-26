Anderson restaurant parking lot floods after driver crashes into fire hydrant
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) - Crews are responding to the Golden Corral on Clemson Blvd. after a driver crashed into a fire hydrant on Sunday.
Anderson Police and Anderson Fire officials are on the scene where the parking lot is flooding due to the crash involving a hydrant.
Crews are working to turn off the water.
Expect possible traffic delays in the area. We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
