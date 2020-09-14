Anderson School Dist. 1 middle, high school students to start full-time in-person learning on Thurs.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson School District One officials announced Monday that all middle and high school classes would start full-time, face-to-face instruction on Thursday, Sept. 17.

According to the release, secondary students had been observing a hybrid schedule, with half of the students attending.

Students in pre-Kindergarten through 5th grade have been on a face-to-face schedule since Aug. 28.

“Our goal has been to get all of our students in school face to face. Based on our Safety Task Force (Anderson County Emergency Management, PRISMA Health, Anmed, DHEC and school/district Administration), the committee was unanimous to bring our students back face to face,” Superintendent Robbie Binnicker said.