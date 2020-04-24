Anderson School Dist. 2 superintendent Dr. Rosenberger placed on administrative leave

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A school board member for Anderson School District 2 confirmed that the district’s superintendent has been placed on administrative leave.

Board member Kevin Craft confirmed that Dr. Richard Rosenberger was placed on administrative leave following the board’s Monday night meeting.

Craft confirmed that Brenda Cooley sent an email to board members about her decision to put Rosenberger on paid administrative leave after he reportedly refused to honor a board vote back from back in March.

The board voted to demote Tara Brice, the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instructions, as well as Beth Dabney, an instructional technology coach.

During the meeting Monday, Rosenberger told the board he would not move Brice or Dabney to different positions.

According to Craft, Rosenberger has authority over administrative positions, not the board.

