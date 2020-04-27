Anderson School Dist. 5 to reschedule 2020 graduation, rather than hold virtual ceremony

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Days after Anderson School District 5 officials announced that they would be hosting a virtual graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, district officials on Monday decided to reschedule the ceremony in order to hold it at each of their high school’s stadiums instead.

The following is a statement from Superintendent Thomas Wilson:

“After receiving considerable input from our students, parents and the community, Anderson Five has decided to reschedule our 2020 graduation for a later date.

The graduation ceremony will take place at each high school stadium, and the date will be determined after consultation with health officials, in order to guarantee anyone who wishes to attend can do so. Safety of our students continues to be the paramount topic driving our graduation decisions. Is is our desire to have a traditional graduation, and to do so the date of ceremonies may be later June or July.

Students who choose not to participate may pick up their diplomas at each high school beginning on June 1.”