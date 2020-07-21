Anderson School District 4 moves start date to Aug. 31 amid COVID-19 pandemic

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Superintendent Joanne Avery announced Monday the start date for Anderson School District 4 was moved to August 31 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Avery said the move allows for five additional weeks to see how disease transmission levels change.

Additionally, the district announced changes to their reopening plan in order to adhere to Gov. McMaster’s directive all public schools offer parents a choice of either virtual learning or five day a week in-person classes.

Included among the changes made to accommodate McMaster’s request are:

Start date for students will be moved to August 31 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Anderson 4’s calendar includes the mandated 5 LEAP days from August 31 to September 4th. In Anderson 4, 4K-12 grade students will be required to attend school at a scheduled time during these 5 days. This includes students who have opted to participate in the Virtual Learning Academy.

Attendance will be counted for all students (in-person and virtual).

Registration dates are as follows and will be held from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM at each school. August 10-11: Pendleton High School August 11: All Elementary Schools August 18-19: Riverside Middle School

Parents who requested the A4 VLA will receive confirmation the week of July 27th by mail.

