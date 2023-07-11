ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Anderson School District 4 is laying out its 10-year facility plan as it anticipates its school community to grow.

According to Superintendent Dee Christopher, the student population has grown since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been between 2,600 and 2,900 students for probably the duration of our school district,” Christopher said. “We had over 3,000 students for the first time last year. We expect to continue that. We expect, in 10 years, for our school district to have 4,300 students.”

Anderson County is growing with new homes being built in the Pendleton area. Christopher said at least three schools “will be beyond capacity in the next three years.”

The district hopes its 10-year facility plan will resolve this. The plan includes:

Building a new Pendleton High School that can hold 1,200-1,500 students

Moving Riverside Middle School to the existing Pendleton High School

Shifting 6th Grade students from elementary schools into the middle school

Adding 200 seats to Mt. Lebanon Elementary School

Upgrading some elementary schools and athletic facilities

The entire project is expected to cost $148 million. The district says it plans to fund the project through bonds and other resources.

If the district receives approval from the school board, it will put the project up for a vote in November through a ballot box referendum, allowing residents to decide if they want this project to move forward.

“It’s going to cost more the longer we wait,” Christopher said. “We feel pretty confident that we’re going to have to do something.”

If the plan is approved, the district hopes to begin construction next Spring and complete construction in 2026 or 2027.