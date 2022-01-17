Upstate school districts announce eLearning day for Tues.

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate school districts are switching to an eLearning day for Tuesday due to the winter storm.

Anderson School District One

Students, faculty and staff in Anderson School District One will be switching to an eLearning day on Tuesday, Jan. 18., officials said.

Anderson School District Five

Anderson School District Five announced Tuesday will be an eLearning day for students.

The district said the likelihood of unsafe travel conditions in certain areas of the district led to the decision.

Road crews are working to clear snow and ice from the roadways but with tempuratures expected to dip below freezing black ice is a concern for Tuesday.

Greenville County Schools

Greenville County Schools announced Tuesday will be an eLearning day.

Officials said all activities and facilities are closed due to unsafe travel conditions and forecasts for extremely low temperatures.

Students will complete eLearning assignments later if they are unable to participate due to power outages, lack of internet service or other barriers, according to school officials. Once operations resume, school personnel will begin rescheduling events as appropriate.

School District of Pickens County

Officials said Tuesday will be an eLearning day for students, faculty and staff in the School District of Pickens County.

School officials said this allows students to make up days missed to inclement weather or other emergencies by completing a set of assignments within five school days.

Spartanburg School District One

According to officials, Spartanburg School District One has decided to switch to eLearning on Tuesday.

Spartanburg School District Two

Spartanburg School District Two officials has announced an eLearning day for Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Officials said this is due to the weather and road conditions.

Spartanburg School District Three

Spartanburg School District Three said they will be switching to eLearning Tuesday.

Spartanburg School District Four

Spartanburg School District Four announced Tuesday is an eLearning day for it’s students, faculty and staff.

Officials said students will need to log on to their devices and assignments will be uploaded for them to complete.

Spartanburg School District Five

Spartanburg School District Five said Tuesday will be an eLearning day for students, faculty and staff.

Spartanburg School District Six

Tuesday will be an eLearning day for students, faculty and staff in Spartanburg School District Six, according to school officials.

Spartanburg School District Seven

Due to hazardous road conditions, Spartanburg School District 7 school officials have announced Tuesday will be a eLearning day.

School officials said this is not a remote learning day, therefore, students will not have to log on for live instruction. Teachers will be in touch will students regarding assignments, if they have not already provided them.