Anderson, S.C. (WSPA)- Anderson school district 5 returns to class this week, 5 days a week, for in-person learning.

Principal Leonard Galloway at Glenview Middleschool said teachers are so thrilled to see the students and how much they’ve grown over the 6 months they’ve been home.

Other than about 250 students who are learning virtually five days a week, Galloway said the middle school of about 500 students now is running smoothly.

He said with fewer students, he’s able to better place them 6 feet apart so they don’t need to wear masks in the classroom when seated at desks.

Galloway said teachers and administrators really miss the students after not seeing them for about six months and all students have been extremely compliant with mask procedures to and from the vehicle and buses into school.

Galloway said they average about 20 kids per classroom with taking 10 minute breaks outside to remove their masks and hold recess.

Students are eating lunch in the cafeteria and administrators said they made sure to put signs all over the school reminding students of the new procedures.

The principal said it took a lot of planning throughout the summer.

He wants to remind parents that there are still no visitors allowed in the classroom but if you have any questions please make an appointment by calling the school or sending an email to LeonardGalloway@anderson5.net or 864-716-4060