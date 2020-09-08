Anderson School District Five starts back with many good surprises

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)—Anderson School District Five’s first day back was filled with many surprises, but in a good way.

“Can you say good morning? And they have something fabulous for you,” said Robin Gay, Principal at Nevitt Forest Elementary School.

Students at Nevitt Forest Elementary, received a special delivery near the top of their day.

Nearly 300 students attending in-person, received their own water bottles as a gift from McCoy-Wright Inc.

“We always say as as team we want to see a need meet a need type of company, so as we see a need to give back in our community,” said John Wright Jr., Owner and President of McCoy-Wright Inc.

The commericial real estate company branded each of the bottles with the school’s name and logo.

District Five said while all water fountains are closed due to the pandemic, the bottles will come in handy after they spent $100,000 on touchless bottle fill stations at their schools.

“We are just so most appreciative for this donation, I think it’s kind of attributes to the kind of community that Anderson is,” Gay said.

At Robert Anderson Middle School, a seventh grade math educator was crowned teacher of the year for 2019-2020, and her gift was a new Toyota Highlander.

“I didn’t know what was going on at first, but then the confetti flew over me and I don’t know, I kind of went numb for a second. It was just unreal,” said Carrie simpson, teacher at Robert Anderson Middle.

District Five gifted Simpson her new ride for a year. She also received $500, a watch, and much more.

“It’s an honor to have someone believe in me and what I do in my classroom, but it’s more about my kids. It’s all for my kids,” Simpson said.

It’s the same kids Gay said she’s so glad to finally see.

“So glad to be back.So glad to be with children and that’s really why educators get into the profession,” Gay said

Which is also the main reason why the local business owner said they will continue to give back for years to come.

“Seeing them open it up was something I’ll always remember,” Wright said.

Now the district said each school will receive bottle fill stations within the next three weeks.