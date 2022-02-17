Anderson School District One proposing impact fee to expand

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA)- Anderson School District One Superintendent Robert Binnicker says Anderson One is one of the fastest growing school districts in the state.

Binnicker says he loves all the new faces he sees, but the rate of growth is causing some issues.

“We grow about 100 to 300 hundred students a year and in 10 years we predict we’ll grow about 2,000 students,” Binnicker said. “We don’t have room for an additional 2,000 students.”

The superintendent says every one of their schools is at capacity, and one of them is well over capacity.

“Powdersville Middle School built a 10-room addition and I have 1 room left, Spearman is in the Wren area, in the Piedmont area, just built an 8-room addition there and I have 2 rooms left.”

To meet that growing need, the district is proposing an impact fee for each new household that moves into the district.

“All your doing is paying a proportional share of what it’s going to cost the school district to build schools,” Binnicker said.

The one-time fee would be $11,249 for a single-family home and $7,855 for multi-family homes.

The district says based on the median home price of $176,000, it would be about $55 a month on a new house.

The money could only be used to expand capacity at schools.

“There is some talk that maybe well, nobody will be able to afford housing in Anderson One, and that’s just clearly not the case. We had to do a very comprehensive study to determine what the maximum impact fee could be and that study clearly shows a minimal impact on affordability on housing,” Binnicker said.

The district says if this proposal does not pass, they will have to put in portable classrooms.

Both the Anderson County Planning Commission and County Council will have to approve this proposal, the district says they’re unsure when that vote will take place.