Anderson School Districts 1 and 2 return to school

Honea Path, S.C. (WSPA)- Belton-Honea Path High School begins 2020 fall classes and Principal Mary Boarts said teachers are looking to restore normalcy in students lives this week.

Boarts said teachers have missed students over the summer and are happy to see them return for in-person classes two days consecutively throughout the first weeks of school.

Boarts said she and administrators in Anderson District 2 will reevaluate the number of COVID-19 cases that may appear over the coming weeks.

She said students will remain 6 feet apart as much as possible wearing masks inside classrooms and transporting desk shields from classroom to classroom with them.

Boarts said about 250 students in her school will take classes completely virtually. They will be able to stream classes from a camera set up in the physical classroom that the student would be sitting in if they were attending in-person.