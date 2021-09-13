Anderson Sings needs performers to support United Way COVID relief fundraiser

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Anderson Sings fundraiser is looking for singers.

You can support local bands and musicians and help people in need in the Anderson community. The virtual contest is also a fundraiser for the United Way of Anderson County.

Local musicians and bands can win a $2000 cash prize. They will perform at Celebrate Anderson, a Labor Day community event in Anderson attended by thousands of people every year and have a professional photoshoot.

They’ll also have access to other performance opportunities, as well as a recording session in Greenville.

Last year, $30,000 was raised for COVID relief, like delivering food and resources to those in need.

To win, you need to gather the most votes and voting is a dollar at this link.