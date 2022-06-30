Anderson County, S.C. (WSPA) – Sol Flowers of Anderson, a locally owned sunflower farm is selling bundles of flowers for the next two weekends. Five flowers are in a bundle and sell for ten dollars each.

The money will benefit the Foothills Community Foundation. The organization supports families and children in Anderson, Pickens and Oconee counties. Purchase July 2 and 3 and July 9 and 10.

Dannielle Roberts and her family lease the land off of Hwy 81 in Anderson county. Look for the yellow farm stand off Bradley Road and Highway 81 North.

The sunflowers are already picked for you ahead of the weekend so there’s no need to bring scissors but you do need items to make you comfortable in the field if you want to take pictures with the flowers still in the ground. Keep in mind items like bug spray, sunscreen, a hat, boots and sunglasses Roberts said.

Visit the Facebook page or Instagram for more information.