Anderson teens go viral after launching lash vending machine

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Three teenage sisters in the Upstate are starting their entrepreneurial journey a little bit early in life.

These girl bosses recently went viral on social media after starting their own beauty company called Bratz Bundles.

In order to be successful they had to make some scarifies.

“I know this is Spring Break for me I’m in college and so it was either Miami or do business and I chose this. You’re going to have to sacrifice,” Keyvn Rice said.

The girls sell all things beauty such as lashes, bundles of hair and even press on nails.

They pack all of their merchandise in an easily accessible vending machine stationed right in the middle of Anderson Mall.

Something many people say they have never seen before.

But the journey for the girls was not easy they say that their mother helped jump start their business, and from there they had to work hard and save to be able to afford their products.

“For Christmas I said ‘I’m not buying any toys I’m not buying any junk I want to invest in something you guys want to do and how about starting a business,” mother of the girls, Contessa Thompson said.

The girls say the toughest part was finding a mall that will welcome their business with open arms. In fact, most of the malls the girls visited in the Upstate denied them of selling space. But Chunsta Miller, general manager at Anderson Mall, said she saw potential in the girls and wanted to give them the chance.

“You’ll see a gym in the mall and now you’ll see lashes. We’re all about the break of what’s different and I think the lash extensions and young CEOs is just what Anderson Mall is looking for,” Miller said.

The community has been pouring into their business ever since and the sisters say after they went viral on social media, people have been coming to them for advice.

And that’s why this prom season the girls plan to give back to one lucky girl in the Upstate by giving them a free makeover for Prom.

“We will provide her with hair, lashes and makeup. We want to make sure she feels pretty like a doll,” Keyvn Rice said.

For more information on the lash vending machine, and to find out how to enter to win the Prom Makeover please visit their website.