Anderson University suspends classes after spring break as coronavirus response plan

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson University has suspended classes after spring break as their response plan to the coronavirus.

Out of an abundance of caution, President Evans Whitakersaid said on Wednesday that the University is suspending all undergraduate seated and hybrid classes for the week beginning Monday, March 16 as a result of the ongoing spread of COVID-19 throughout the United States.

Online classes already scheduled will continue as normal, including during the week of March 16.

Beginning Monday, March 23, all undergraduate seated and hybrid courses will convert to online learning environments for at least one week, and perhaps longer, school officials said.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 on the Anderson University campus, school officials said.

Next week, March 15-22, will essentially be an extension of Spring Break.

