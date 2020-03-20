Anderson University extends online classes through spring semester

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson University announced Friday that all classes and programs will be online for the remainder of the spring semester.

The extension came after the university had announced they will be moving to online classes beginning Monday, March 23.

A news release from the university reads:

“Anderson University is not ceasing operations; this is not a closure announcement. The University will continue operations, but will accomplish it with online delivery of education and remote work functions. The University is in a strong position as an Apple Distinguished School to make this transition, having focused heavily on innovation and technology over the last decade.”