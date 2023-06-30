ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson woman was booked into custody for more than 20 counts of sexual abuse material regarding children.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged 29-year-old Tessla Brandy Smith with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of minor and 11 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of minor.

The Department of Homeland Security initiated a child exploitation case in reference to a suspect by the alias “Grace Little.”

Deputies began investigating Smith in May and were able to retrieve evidence showing that she received and possessed child sex abuse material for some time.

Smith was apprehended and booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

Her bond was denied, according to deputies.