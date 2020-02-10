Anderson woman warning others after car hydroplanes, gets swept away into water-filled ditch

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- An Anderson woman swept away in her car by flood waters. It all happened Thursday on Snow Road when the upstate was getting hit hard with severe weather.

“It started over at the top of the hill and then I hit the water coming down,” said Anderson woman, Martha Snipes.

Martha Snipes reliving a terrifying moment in her life.

“Immediately, I just started thinking if I don’t get out of here, I’m not going to see my kids anymore,” said Snipes.

She was on her way to her first day of work at a new job. It just happened to be at the same time of the severe weather barreling through town.

She told us she saw some water on the road and didn’t think much of it.

“Once I hit that big stream of water, the car just started baring off left. Then I ended up over in the ditch,” said Snipes.

Water started filling up her car and she told 7 News she didn’t have much time to waste. She jumped to the passenger side and said as she was trying to push open the door, a passerby jumped into action.

“Another guy had jerked the door open. All I heard him say was, come on, come on,” Snipes told us.

Snipes was pulled to safety, walking away with a concussion, some major bruises and a warning for you the next time you’re left driving in the rain.

“Take your time and if you see any water in the road, turn around and go a different way. It looked just like a little stream,” Snipes told 7 News.

It’s that exact warning that South Carolina Highway Patrol gave just last week.

“Exercise common sense, extreme caution. Don’t cross those roads where the water or the trees are,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper, Joe Hovis.

Snipes’ car was totaled in the accident but she told us she will be a little more cautious behind the wheel, especially when the drops start falling.

And with more rain coming our way this week, Trooper Hovis has some additional advice. He urges you to always lower your speed when it’s raining and increase your following distance with other cars.

Some family members have created a Go Fund Me page for Snipes. You can find a link to that here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/pycdsb-help-for-my-daughter-and-her-kids?utm_source=messenger&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR3dbIx2nVBHTO-DzCJQk-O2rcqvJoBLHyur17XfGyRNimvmLcl4xtXKLAQ