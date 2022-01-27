Anderson working to close play space inequity gap

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s been all hands on deck this week for volunteers across Anderson, working to revitalize St. Francis Park located along Mauldin Street.

Building this multi-sport recreational center is a project the city has had an eye on for a while but partnering with Related Affordable Foundation and KABOOM! is making it come to life.

“Now we have a place for all kids to come out and play not just little kids,” Assistant City Manager Andrew Strickland said.

The location of the park, is no accident.

The city, along with the two sponsors say they chose a historically impoverished neighborhood in Anderson, a place that would otherwise have little resources to create a space like this.

“We’re on a mission to end play space inequity,” KABOOM! Project Manager, Hunter Stevens said.

Stevens adding, “Kids learn so much about themselves and the world around them. How their body moves how their body doesn’t move, how to get along with each other, how to work together as a team.”

Saying every child should have a place where they can just be a child.

“Having that kid space for unstructured play time is so huge in playing that role,” Stevens said.

Stevens says it’s possible to make this happen in your neighborhood.

If you think your community could use this, KABOOM! can make it happen, but there are some requirements; being able to provide volunteers, having the ability to fundraise and preparing a site for construction.

To apply for a playground like this one for your city, click here.