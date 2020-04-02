1  of  12
Andrew Lloyd Webber to share some of his filmed musicals for free on YouTube

by: The Associated Press

FILE – This Dec. 16, 2019 file photo shows composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber attending the world premiere of “Cats” in New York. Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube. On Friday, the 2000 West End adaption of “Joseph and he Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” starring Donny Osmond will be streamable, followed a week later by the rock classic “Jesus Christ Superstar” from the 2012 arena show starring Tim Minchin. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, FIle)

(AP) – Iconic composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube.

On Friday, the 2000 West End adaption of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” starring Donny Osmond will be streamable, followed a week later by the rock classic “Jesus Christ Superstar” from the 2012 arena show starring Tim Minchin.

Further shows will be announced later, all hosted by the YouTube channel The Show Must Go On. Each show will be available at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific for a 48-hour period online, with no charge or sign up required.

