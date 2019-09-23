Angel Tree registration for families needing help with Christmas set for Oct. 7-18 in Spartanburg

Marie Hallford, of Oklahoma City, selects a doll for a child as a part of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, at a warehouse in Oklahoma City, Monday, Dec. 12, 2011. The program serves 2,000 families with Christmas items and food for the holiday season. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Families needing to register for The Salvation Army Angel Tree program can do so in two weeks.

According to a Salvation Army news release, registration will be held Oct. 7 through Oct. 18 at the Salvation Army Social Services Office, located at 1529 John B. White Sr. Blvd in Spartanburg.

The Angel Tree program “helps provide Christmas presents to those families who are in financial need with children from ages 0-12.”

Registration will be held each of those days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To participate in the Angel Tree Program, applicants must bring:

An ID: You must be the parent of the child or proof that you are the child’s legal guardian Proof of income for everyone in the household 1 ID for each child being registered showing their date of birth (current Medicaid card, birth certificate, shot records or school records). This can also be the proof that you are the parent or guardian of the child if your name is on it. Proof of a Spartanburg County address. If different from picture ID address, bring a recent bill with your name and current address on it.

According to the release, the Salvation Army asks that parents and guardians not bring children to the registration.

Parents and guardians can only sign up for the Angel Tree program if they have not registered for Christmas assistance from any other program.

For more information about the Angel Tree program, click here.