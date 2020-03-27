1  of  8
Animal adoptions, fosters still needed during virus outbreak

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)

The Spartanburg Humane Society is encouraging families and potential owners to continue to visit and socialize animals during the virus outbreak.

Angel Cox with the Spartanburg Humane Society asks that interested applicants find a breed or name of an animal at spartanburghumane.org and bring it with you when you come.

Visits will occur in a sanitized room or in the lobby with a small number of people.


The Spartanburg humane society is located at 150 Dexter Rd in Spartanburg off of Asheville Hwy.
they are also offering educational resources to supplement teachers and online learning during this time. Follow the link below

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lhsFbp9HgPo1W0pbwAn_Xb9XpmagHIFF/view?fbclid=IwAR1iTpRgLBf19zGjjLYaNiBdnQlT4WziDxmSPCQp5jGGLRmgGmPUaVk-P_0

