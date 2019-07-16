Animal ordinance changes pass second reading in Spartanburg county

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – It was an impassioned Spartanburg County Council meeting Monday over proposed changes to the animal ordinance.

“Animals can’t help themselves but they are worth it,” 10-year-old Sam Gregory said.

She was one of several people who spoke during the public hearing.

Some people said the changes are better than none at all, and others said they’re not enough.

“We’ve come this far. I wonder if wouldn’t go a little farther,” said Susan Myers.

The proposed changes include more humane types of collars and cords for tethering like a swivel and trolley system and defining adequate shelter.

Advocates wanted time and temperature limits, saying exposure to extreme weather and mosquito bites can be deadly.

“We lost a precious dog from heartworm today right before I came over here,” Spartanburg Humane Society CEO Angel Cox said. “I don’t care what kind of tether, they can’t be tied out 24/7 for their entire life.”

Councilman Bob Walker commented about residents’ complaints.

“It is time that we stood up and we addressed the needs in Spartanburg county of our people – the citizens, the taxpayers,” he said. “There’s not a soul talking about what we need to do about vets. To me that’s a higher priority than dogs and cats.”

One woman responded that people can speak up for themselves and dog’s cannot.

Another woman said, “Mr. Walker with all due respect, veterans are not on the agenda tonight – the tethering ordinance is.”

Walker joined council in voting through the second reading without any amendments.

“I thought it [Walker’s comments] was sad and I think it was a diversionary tactic,” Cox said.

She said it’s also sad that the ordinance did not pass second reading with the recommended amendments.

“I think if we’re going to move forward and do something that’s going to help our animals I think what was initially proposed is a good start,” said Councilman Michael Brown.

The ordinance needs a third reading before becoming effective.

Cherokee County Council also passed the first reading of an animal ordinance Monday relating to how animals are tethered.