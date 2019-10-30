Animal rescue wants your pumpkins to feed animals

Halloween is tomorrow but you can be prepared to dispose of your pumpkins after you finish decorating with them, the environmentally friendly way.

The animals at Izzie’s pond will eat the pumpkins organizers said.



Director Angel Durham said its a good snack and better than letting them rot in a landfill.

Swamp Rabbit Cafe is hosting an event for people to drop off their unpainted, mold-free pumpkins Sunday after Halloween from 12-4.



The rescued animals will gladly take care of them for you! You can meet Shelly and Darla, two of the resident pygmy goats, and many other permanent residents of the rescue.

Contact Izzie’s Pond directly to drop them off before or after the event. https://www.facebook.com/IzziesPond/