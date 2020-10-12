Animals rescued from Hurricane Delta take shelter in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The sounds of meows and barks echoed through the halls of Greenville County Animal Care this weekend. The orchestra of 21 pets total were rescued from the path of Hurricane Delta.

According to community relations coordinator, Paula Church, rescuers from Charleston Animal Society distributed animals multiple shelters around the palmetto state, which were collected from Louisiana shelters before the hurricane hit.

“We took 5 large dogs and 16 cats. They’re here and they’re all adoptable,” Church said.

Church said for them, it’s the need to get animals out of harm’s way that motivated their decision. This is a feeling South Carolina knows all too well, so shelters in the Upstate didn’t hesitate to help.

“We know what it’s like when you’re in emergency weather situations certainly with all that happens in our state with hurricanes on the coast,” Church said.

Church said the shelter was already nearly empty thanks to residents in the Greenville and surrounding areas who’ve been adopting and fostering pets throughout the pandemic.

“We do have space now. We love empty space. I really appreciate the community responding. It just really goes to show what big hearts people in our community has for animals,” Church said.

All of the rescued animals are up for adoption, some are still in the process of getting shots and other requirements.

To donate or make an appointment to view the pets removed from hurricane impacted areas, click here.