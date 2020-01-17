Animals rescued from Laurens Co. puppy mill to be up for adoption

(WSPA) – Animals that were rescued from a Laurens County puppy mill this week will soon be put up for adoption around the country.

A hearing was held on Friday, which ruled the custody of the animals to animal control.

Jeff Brown with Animal Control says the animals are already distributed throughout the country for adoption.

He said it cost more than $8k to care for and vaccinate the dogs when they got them.

There were 272 animals in total, including:

145 dogs

107 chickens

10 ducks

8 rabbits

2 cats

Brown said the rescued chickens and ducks are going to Izzie’s Pond Rescue in Anderson.

Earlier this week, two people were charged in connection to the puppy mill in Ware Shoals.