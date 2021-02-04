AnMed Health announces $42M expansion project to accommodate the needs of the community

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – AnMed Health officials announced they are taking proactive steps to meet the needs and provide services to the community, as they continue to see a trend toward shorter hospital stays and increased outpatient treatments.

At a news conference Thursday, health system officials discussed a major construction and modernization project that will:

Enhance surgical services at the Medical Center with a new all-private same-day surgery area

Expand emergency services at the Medical Center

Relocate maternity and nursery services to the Medical Center

Accommodate additional outpatient growth and enable future clinical programming at the North Campus

The health system said the $42 million expansion project is expected to be completed by Spring 2023.

AnMed officials also introduced a new member of the AnMed Health executive team, who will be leading the development and management of all strategic plans across the organization.

“We’re excited to welcome Brett Justice into that leadership position,” according to the release. “He joined us on January 25, as our chief strategy officer & vice president of Strategic Planning, Marketing and Business Development.”