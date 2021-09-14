AnMed Health announces Quick Response Vehicle program

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
anmed-health_486945

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – AnMed Health Medical Center is partnering with Anderson County for Anderson County’s Quick Response Vehicle program.

AnMed will provide medical oversight for the program that helps to improve and expand access to care in rural areas residents.

The program also helps ensure that treatment in the vehicles follows the same protocols as what is provided in the hospital, allowing treatment to start sooner and improve the possible outcomes of the patients, according to AnMed Health.

The QRV program started on Sept. 1 with a multidisciplinary team of physicians from AnMed Health and the county’s EMS medical control.

Funding provided by AnMed Health will help the county to expand the QRV program from 3 to 14 vehicles that will be strategically placed throughout Anderson Co, said AnMed.

The vehicles are operated by Advance Life Support certified paramedics and will carry the same equipment as an ambulance in all areas throughout the county.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store