AnMed Health announces Quick Response Vehicle program

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – AnMed Health Medical Center is partnering with Anderson County for Anderson County’s Quick Response Vehicle program.

AnMed will provide medical oversight for the program that helps to improve and expand access to care in rural areas residents.

The program also helps ensure that treatment in the vehicles follows the same protocols as what is provided in the hospital, allowing treatment to start sooner and improve the possible outcomes of the patients, according to AnMed Health.

The QRV program started on Sept. 1 with a multidisciplinary team of physicians from AnMed Health and the county’s EMS medical control.

Funding provided by AnMed Health will help the county to expand the QRV program from 3 to 14 vehicles that will be strategically placed throughout Anderson Co, said AnMed.

The vehicles are operated by Advance Life Support certified paramedics and will carry the same equipment as an ambulance in all areas throughout the county.